NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

12. Chicago Bears: Coby Bryant, SAF (Free Agent, Seahawks)

Overall, I didn't really love the way the 2026 offseason unfolded for the Chicago Bears. They didn't add much at all in the pass rush department, which was a major area of concern from last year. They led the NFL in turnovers, living and dying by that category most of the season, and then they lost three key members of the secondary.

Offensively, Drew Dalman surprisingly retired, causing the Bears to have to attack the center position. They traded away DJ Moore and reached a little bit for Zavion Thomas to replace him.

I don't say all of that for fluff, but to point out that the addition of Coby Bryant in the secondary will be under a strong microscope all year. Bryant was the Bears' answer to losing All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Patriots, so the pressure is on for him to help keep that defense on a roll in the turnover department. He and rookie Dillon Thieneman have big shoes to fill.

11. New Orleans Saints: David Anderson, LG (Free Agency, Bills)

The New Orleans Saints would be much higher on this list if we were talking about an individual offseason in the NFC. I don't know that any team in the NFC -- outside of maybe the Rams -- made more impactful additions to the roster than what we've seen from the Saints.

The Saints landed Travis Etienne to load up at the running back position. They went and got Jordyn Tyson to upgrade a wide receiver position that desperately needed help. Kaden Elliss at the linebacker position was also one of my favorite additions any team made this offseason.

However, the David Anderson pickup at the left guard position was their most substantial financial investment for a reason. Anderson is coming over from the Bills where he's been an absolute mauler in one of the best running games in the NFL. The Saints just made a ton of really smart moves this offseason and quietly have positioned themselves well in the NFC South race.