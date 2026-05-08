NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

10. San Francisco 49ers: Osa Odighizuwa, DL (Trade with Cowboys)

Other than just getting Nick Bosa back from an injury, the 49ers knew they had to do something to improve in the pass rush department after finishing dead last in the league in sacks last year. Even with Robert Saleh as the defensive coordinator, the 49ers weren't able to get to the quarterback enough, so they did something about it.

Although the Cowboys' defense had a horrible season in 2025, Osa Odighizuwa has been playing at a really high level for them individually.

According to Next Gen Stats, Odighizuwa has the 2nd-most QB pressures against double teams of any defensive lineman in the entire league. The 49ers knew they needed some players who could create pressure on their own to upgrade that unit, and the addition of Odighizuwa is going to make life a lot easier on Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain, EDGE (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

The way Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht described Rueben Bain could not be more perfect:

"Everybody's got a prototype. And we kind of viewed him as a problem, not a prototype. ... We just saw him as a game wrecker."



—Buccaneers GM @jasonrlicht on drafting Rueben Bain Jr. 🏈



(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/UvdaOWPog7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 5, 2026

Maybe "The Problem" will become Rueben Bain's nickname eventually. The way Licht puts that is so spot on, and it is reflected in the way Bain plays the game. We all watched this past season as Bain completely dominated week in and week out at Miami, living up to the lofty expectations everyone had for him going into the season.

Yet guys get picked apart in the pre-draft process for one reason or another. For Bain, it was the short arm discussion. And there is validity to that, but as Licht said, he's been a problem for offensive linemen even if he hasn't been the prototype. The Buccaneers got a player people were still mocking as the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft as recently as a month or two ago.

This was not just a draft steal. The Bucs might have gotten the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the middle of the 1st round.