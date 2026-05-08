NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

8. Washington Commanders: Odafe Oweh, EDGE (Free Agent, Chargers)

We talked about it all throughout the 2025 offseason, but the Washington Commanders desperately needed to add pass rushers. We saw them go after Von Miller and Dorance Armstrong to sort of keep the ship afloat, and Dan Quinn's scheme helps, but the Commanders needed actual difference makers off the edge.

Odafe Oweh was looking like a 1st-round draft failure last year with the Baltimore Ravens, then they traded him to the Los Angeles Chargers, and he exploded playing for Jesse Minter.

Now, he's cashed in with a big-money contract in Washington, and has a chance to establish himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFC. There had been signs in the past with Baltimore that Oweh had it in him, but his consistency with the Chargers is what got him paid by Washington. He needs to find a way to build on that to give Dan Quinn that consistent presence off the edge.

7. Philadelphia Eagles: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE (Trade with Vikings)

There is no question that the Eagles wanted Jaelan Phillips back this offseason, which isn't a surprise or huge revelation considering they traded for him at last year's deadline. But when Phillips ditched them for the Panthers in NFL Free Agency, the Eagles had to pivot to upgrade their edge position.

They clearly didn't love the players available to them in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they sent a 3rd-round pick in this year's draft -- and next year's -- to get Jonathan Greenard. Greenard is coming off of a tough year where he only played in 12 games overall and had just three sacks, but he was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL the two years prior to that.

The Eagles are banking on Greenard getting back to the form we saw from him in 2023-24, and the upside is tremendous. As good of a pickup as he could be, the addition of Greenard comes with injury risk, which is why it's only in the middle of this list instead of in the top 3.