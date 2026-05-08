NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's best new addition in 2026

4. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB (1st round pick, NFL Draft)

The Arizona Cardinals' move to draft Jeremiyah Love has been a contested and controversial one, but this is a guy who was considered arguably the consensus top player in the entire draft class.

Love is a true weapon and three-down back. He's going to have to produce at an elite level right away to justify the price tag to take him 3rd overall, but that's likely a challenge he'll be excited to take on in his rookie season.

The Cardinals already have an "easy button" for their offense with tight end Trey McBride, and now they've got another one with Jeremiyah Love. He's got an outstanding combination of size, speed, vision, quickness, soft hands, and the type of home run playmaking ability you covet at this position. He's one of just four running backs to weigh 212 pounds or more and run a 4.36 or faster in the 40-yard dash.

Most importantly, he's trustworthy. In his time at Notre Dame, he had just one fumble and he didn't lose it to the other team. To take on that kind of volume and not turn the ball over a single time is impressive.

3. Minnesota Vikings: Kyler Murray, QB (Free Agent, Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals discarded Kyler Murray, and he landed in the ideal, most obvious, no-brainer spot he could have possibly gone.

The Vikings getting Kyler Murray almost feels like it's a mulligan for letting Sam Darnold out the door, at least in some ways. Murray is not the same exact player, but is undoubtedly more accomplished upon his arrival to Minnesota than Darnold was when he got to the Vikings a couple of years ago.

Murray is a former #1 overall pick and Heisman winner who has obviously struggled with consistency and some injuries in the NFL, but the Vikings are the place to get the most out of him. He has a great coach in Kevin O'Connell, and arguably the best receiver in the game to throw the ball to in Justin Jefferson.

The fact that they got him for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million because of offset language in his contract is an added bonus to make this one of the best moves any team in the NFL made this offseason, even if there's the possibility that it doesn't work out.