NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

14. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore has done an outstanding job in the NFL as an offensive coordinator both with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, the Eagles might have been missing Moore a lot more than they expected during the 2025 season.

Moore took over as the New Orleans Saints head coach and immediately inhereted an unexpected issue at the most important position in the NFL: Quarterback. Derek Carr's surprise retirement really threw a wrench in Moore's rookie year as an NFL head coach, but he and the Saints showed some really nice signs of progress.

Not only that, but they might have made some lemonade out of the lemons they were given at the QB position last season. Tyler Shough stepped up in his rookie year and looked like a possible franchise player at the position. The arrow is really pointing up for Moore.

13. Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons

If the Cleveland Browns are the most cursed organization in the NFL, then Kevin Stefanski has to get a bit of a pass for the way things transpired over the last handful of years, right? He was with the Browns for a whopping six seasons, and led them to the playoffs twice with 11 wins in each of those playoff seasons.

You have to give credit where it's due. The Browns are always a deeper story when it comes to poor decisions from the top down, but Stefanski proved on multiple occasions that he can lead a team when there's competence under center.

We'll see how he does in his first year with Atlanta, because he's inheriting another tough situation with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa battling it out for the QB1 job.

Stefanski has a better foundation to work with in Atlanta, and I wouldn't be shocked if he takes the Falcons to a division title if he can figure out that QB position quickly.