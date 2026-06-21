NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

12. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

After his first year at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys, the jury is still out on Brian Schottenheimer as a head coach in the NFL.

It was beyond his control to see Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers right before the start of the season, and that trade really put him at a horrendous disadvantage in his first year on the job. The Cowboys understood that, and are taking a patient approach with him.

The team results weren't there last season, but with an improved defense and new coordinator Christian Parker coming in to call plays, the pressure will be on Schottenheimer quite a bit more in 2026.

The Cowboys have the talent offensively to make a deep playoff run in the NFC, but that defense has to catch up quickly.

11. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

If the Buccaneers could do it over again, they might have let Todd Bowles leave and kept Dave Canales around. Although Canales has had to do a little bit more work in the player development department with the Panthers than he did with the Bucs, he helped get this team to a point of competing for and winning the division in 2025.

The Panthers have improved in pretty much every possible way under Canales. Most notably, Bryce Young has made major strides forward after a disappointing rookie year in 2023.

In terms of quarterback development, offensive scheme, and setting up players to thrive in their environment, Canales is one of the better coaches in the NFC. He's very much on the rise entering 2026.