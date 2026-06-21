NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

10. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn is one of those coaches whose entire body of work needs to be considered in a list like this. He's obviously been to a Super Bowl in the past, and took the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first year on the job.

Quinn does a good job of putting players in position for success defensively, but what we saw last year was the fact that this Commanders team was at least a year or two ahead of schedule during Quinn's first year on the job.

Injuries played a major factor offensively, but that doesn't excuse the fact that the Commanders were dead last in the NFL in yards allowed. The Commanders were 31st in the NFL last year in takeaway/giveaway ratio, and simply not good enough in all phases of the game.

With a healthy (and improved) roster, we'll see how quickly Quinn can bounce back, or if he'll be on the hot seat this year.

9. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

This right here is the shining example of why a list like this is so difficult. While Ben Johnson is truly one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, you simply can't rank him too high on an offseason head coach list after just one season.

I'm as big of a Ben Johnson fan as you will find, and there are receipts everywhere to prove it. Johnson knows what he's doing in regards to player development, offensive scheme, quarterback development, and how to use every arrow in his quiver regarding offensive weapons. He's one of the best. What he did with Caleb Williams last year was nothing short of a football miracle.

There is no "but" other than the fact that there are simply so many more coaches in the NFC who have proven over long periods of time what they can do at the highest level. Johnson could easily be considered a top-5 coach in the conference in terms of his abilities, but stacked against his peers, he needs more time on task.