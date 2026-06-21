NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

6. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Despite the fact that the Detroit Lions were the single most disappointing team in the NFL last season, Dan Campbell is still in the top-tier category among head coaches around the NFL.

Campbell's Lions are in a championship window, and he's taken this franchise from one of the sorriest losers in the league to a true contender and one of the league's best offenses.

From 2000-2020, the Lions had a winning percentage of 35.4 percent, and were 0-3 in the postseason. Since Dan Campbell has taken over as the team's head coach, the Lions have a winning percentage of 56.4 percent, and they've won two of the three playoff games they've played.

They've gone as far as even reaching the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 season under Campbell. This team should be expected to bounce back in a big way this coming season.

5. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur has had just one losing season in his time with the Green Bay Packers as head coach (2022), and it just so happened to also be the last year Aaron Rodgers played with the team.

The Packers have played in one of the toughest divisions in football since LaFleur took over, and he's managed to have a contending team pretty much every year. The way he put Aaron Rodgers in position to play some of the best football of his NFL career from 2019-2021 and then shifted into the Jordan Love era was incredible.

The Packers went from having one MVP candidate at quarterback to the next, and that wasn't an easy situation for LaFleur to navigate.

The true Kryptonite for LaFleur has been the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. And playoff failures have somewhat defined LaFleur at this point. He has the type of roster to get past that in the near future.