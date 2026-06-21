NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

4. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Depending on who you ask, some folks would have Nick Sirianni near the bottom of a list like this, saying that he rides the coattails of the Eagles' roster and his coordinators. Others would tell you he deserves to be even higher on this list based on the success he's had as a head coach in the league.

I think it's important to remember that a coach like Sirianni was once a coveted head coach candidate for a reason, and he's found a way to do an awesome job despite the immense pressure and scrutiny that comes along with the job.

Under Sirianni, the Eagles have reached the Super Bowl twice. That certainly counts for something. They've won the Super Bowl once. That counts for a lot.

Sirianni is a unique breed of human being. He's intense, energetic, and wears his passion on his sleeves. Although the Eagles weren't good enough this past season, Sirianni has proven he's a great head coach.

3. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

In an era where every NFL team is looking for the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, the Seattle Seahawks decided to zig while other teams might zag.

They hired a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald who, in just his second year on the job, led the team to a dominating Super Bowl victory over Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye, and the New England Patriots.

Considering how awesome and dominant the Patriots were at times last season, the Seahawks' dismantling of their AFC counterparts in the Super Bowl should not be overlooked. The crazy thing is, Macdonald is still only going to be 39 years old at the beginning of the 2026 season.

The Seahawks have won 24 games in the first two seasons under Macdonald, whose defensive scheme and ability to develop players on that side of the ball are his two greatest skills. We'll see how he does this year without Klint Kubiak and that dynamic offensive scheme he brought.