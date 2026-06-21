NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team's head coach in 2026

2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Although Kyle Shanahan has become known for his postseason failures, winning a Super Bowl in the NFL is easier said than done. Shanahan's legacy might be on a similar path to that of his dad, whose back-to-back Super Bowl wins in Denver came at the ages of 45 and 46.

You'll never guess how old Kyle is this year...

Shanahan has won 55 percent of his career games as an NFL head coach and has a 9-5 postseason record. He's come this close to winning it all on a couple of occasions, but just hasn't quite been able to get it done.

Despite his teams dealing with more injuries than most, Shanahan knows how to build a staff and get the most out of his players. NFL teams all want a piece of the Shanahan coaching tree. He's a thermostat in the coaching world.

1. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay might be the best head coach of this era of football when all is said and done. There is a reason why he became the youngest head coach in NFL history at the age of 30, and why he's still considered the top coach in the NFL at the age of 40.

This guy has a photographic memory. He's a wunderkind with one of the greatest football minds you could possibly have. The Rams have already won a Super Bowl under McVay's watch and are gunning for a second in the 2026 season.

They are routinely one of the best teams in the NFL with elite offensive play week in and week out. McVay not only develops players and puts them in positions for success, but he develops coaches who have had a lot of success around the league as well.

McVay is the gold standard. Every NFL team wants the "next" version of him.