NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

12. Green Bay Packers

Dating back to 2022, it feels like the Packers have not been afraid to hit the reset button, no matter how big the names of the players they were moving on from had to be.

They moved on from Davante Adams. They moved on from Aaron Rodgers. And they did each of those things rather successfully. The Jordan Love era has proven the Packers' ability to draft and develop, but also bring in the right players from the outside.

The blockbuster trade last year for Micah Parsons was one of the most aggressive we've seen around the NFL in recent memory, and it has set the Packers up for long-term success. But there's also no doubt that this team lost a lot in 2026, and they are once again banking on young -- in some cases, unproven -- players on both sides of the ball.

Parsons won't likely be out there for the start of the season, so young pass rushers are going to have to step up in his place. The Packers are not only replacing him for a short time, but also veterans like Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, and Quay Walker on the defense.

Offensively, this will be the first year since 2019 the team won't have Elgton Jenkins. Former 1st-round pick Jordan Morgan and 2nd-round pick Anthony Belton are going to have to step up big time, along with young receiver and 2025 top pick Matthew Golden.

There's a ton of talent on this Packers team, per usual, but their draft-and-develop first strategy is being tested, and their depth is going to be significantly tested, especially early on.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are one roster whose stars are carrying them significantly to this point in the rankings.

It's impossible to deny the star power of this Bengals team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It could be argued that the Bengals have the best quarterback and best wide receiver in the entire NFL when Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are both healthy and on top of their game.

But keep this in mind as well: As great as Burrow is, he's also dealt with injury issues in two of the past three seasons, and hasn't played in a postseason game since the 2022 season. We've been talking too much about his dyed hair and Met Gala outfits in recent years.

Still, the storylines don't deter from the quality of the roster here. The Bengals have made some of the most substantial additions to the defensive side of the ball out of any team in the NFL, trading for Dexter Lawrence while also adding guys like Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and top pick Cashius Howell.

There are still question marks at linebacker and in the secondary for the Bengals, but they have invested draft capital there as well. If this team can get progression from players they've invested in through the NFL Draft, they'll be a minimum 12-win team and true contender in the AFC.