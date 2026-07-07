NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

10. Baltimore Ravens

Although injuries obviously hurt this team badly in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens' overall roster was somewhat exposed during the course of last season as well.

There is a reason why this team went out and swung a trade for Maxx Crosby before cancelling it and adding Trey Hendrickson instead. The Ravens desperately needed help coming off the edge, and they think they've got it, but Trey Hendrickson wasn't exactly whipping tackles left and right last season, either.

I've got Baltimore as a very "on the cusp" top-10 roster in the NFL right now. When everyone is healthy and playing their best, we've seen just how dominant this team can be. And most of all, quarterback Lamar Jackson. When Jackson is right, there might not be a better or more dynamic player at his position in the game.

Not only did the Ravens land Hendrickson to help their pass rush this year, but they also used a 2nd-round pick on Zion Young. They're not leaving any stones unturned off the edge.

The primary question marks for this team are on the interior offensive line, where we will see three new starters for the 2026 seasson. Vega Ioane, the team's top pick, should be an immediate starter, but will it take him time to get up to speed on a team with championship aspirations?

The receiver position outside of Zay Flowers is also a question, though the Ravens invested there and may have some NFL Draft steals in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. It will also be interesting to see how this offense does without Isaiah Likely or Charlie Kolar at tight end.

9. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are somewhat like the NFC version of the Cincinnati Bengals on this list. When it comes to offensive weapons, they've got every box checked. The defensive side of the ball is where you're going to find a ton of question marks for this Detroit team.

The Lions have one of the most enviable core groups of offensive weapons in the NFL, starting with Jared Goff, who has been a model of consistency for them in recent years. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most dynamic weapons at running back around the league, and the duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at receiver is a duo most teams would trade places with if they could.

When Sam LaPorta is healthy, not many teams have a better trio of pass-catchers. The offensive line is going through something of a reshuffling with Penei Sewell kicking over to the left side and Blake Miller taking over at right tackle following the release of Taylor Decker.

Aidan Hutchinson is a dominant force off the edge, but the Lions also have 2026 2nd-round pick Derrick Moore entering the mix this year to try and take some pressure off of him.

Jack Campbell is the star in the middle of Detroit's defense, and when Brian Branch is healthy, he's been an All-Pro caliber player. The Lions' major question marks are in the secondary, where health has been a concern overall, and the cornerback position may not have the personnel to go deep into the postseason.