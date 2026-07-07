NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' roster undoubtedly took a major hit when they traded away AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, but the upside they've brought in behind him is intriguing.

This is a Philadelphia roster that, for the most part, was responsible for delivering a Super Bowl win just two seasons ago. Although it's not the same exact roster overall, the primary pieces are still there, and the Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball for another championship run.

Even with the AJ Brown question mark, the Eagles have supplemented by trading for a really promising player in Dontayvion Wicks as well as moving up in the 2026 NFL Draft to get Makai Lemon. The offensive scheme change will hopefully bring a little bit more balance, and fewer 3-and-outs for this group under Sean Mannion. And you never know -- the Super Bowl hangover might have been an unfortunately real thing for this team.

The Eagles still won 11 games last year and had one of the best defenses in the league, a unit that remains mostly intact this season. Vic Fangio has arguably the best duo of defensive backs in the NFL in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and they added Super Bowl champ Riq Woolen at outside cornerback.

The trade to acquire Jonathan Greenard at least gives them an experienced edge rusher to replace Jaelan Phillips, who left them at the altar in free agency after being acquired in a trade during the 2025 season.

This is a roster with more long-term question marks (OL, EDGE, SAF) than immediate concerns.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Even with all of the injuries they had to deal with last season, including their primary star players on either side of the ball (Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner), the 49ers managed to win 12 games and play like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Not to get too hyperbolic, but that's just proof of how great this team can be when Christian McCaffrey is fully healthy. He's that dynamic and that impactful every single snap.

The 49ers got better this offseason, even if only by way of getting healthier. They will have everyone back in the mix once again, including bringing back Dre Greenlaw after his failed year with the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers added Mike Evans this offseason, and he brings a much-needed veteran presence to the receiver position, even if he's not the dynamic threat he was in his prime with the Buccaneers. He'll be utilized properly by Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers' biggest weakness was their interior pass rush, which they also upgraded by making a trade for Osa Odighizuwa of the Cowboys. Adding him to the mix, along with getting Nick Bosa back, should help this team progress immediately after ranking dead last in the NFL in sacks last season.