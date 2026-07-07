NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

4. Seattle Seahawks

Despite losing a number of key players from the roster that helped win the Super Bowl last season, the Seattle Seahawks are loaded and ready to make another run this coming season.

They have one of the best core groups of players in the league, and one of the best parts of this roster is how well they all play together. Losing Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen means the Seahawks will have to replace two of their top four leaders in snaps defensively, but they got one of the top ballhawks at safety in this class in 2nd-round pick Bud Clark, and might have another steal in 3rd-round cornerback Julian Neal.

With Nick Emmanwori and Devon Witherspoon anchoring the secondary, nobody seems to be overly concerned about the young players stepping in.

The offensive side of the ball is perhaps going to look the most different with Jadarian Price joining Sam Darnold in the backfield instead of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. The Seahawks need Price to prove to be an every-down threat and a reliable one at that.

On paper, there's nothing really staggering that stands out with this team as a weak area, but the loss of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator could have a significant effect on offensive personnel.

3. Houston Texans

From top to bottom, and on both sides of the ball, the Houston Texans have one of the more enviable rosters in the entire NFL.

It just feels like they've got every base covered.

If NFL rosters were a BINGO card, the Texans would have a blackout. That doesn't mean they have the best players you can possibly have at every position, however, but they seem to have long-term solutions at the most important ones.

The biggest question mark for Houston right now has to be the offensive line, which has been a big rebuilding project over the last two offseasons. They have invested there in both free agency and the NFL Draft, using a 2nd-round pick on a possible long-term starting left tackle -- Aireontae Ersery -- as well as a 1st-round pick on interior offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.

The trade to acquire David Montgomery gives the Texans a much-needed veteran presence in the backfield with Joe Mixon's injury status, and the weapons around CJ Stroud are probably the best he's had in his career so far.

The Texans' defense is loaded. They have no weaknesses. They have depth, they have star power, and they have continuity. Houston's additions this offseason of players like Kayden McDonald, Reed Blankenship, and and Kamari Ramsey really set that unit off.

The way it looks on paper, this Houston team is arguably the most complete in the AFC.