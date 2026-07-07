NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

30. Arizona Cardinals

As fun as the Arizona Cardinals will be this season if players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiyah Love live up to their lofty NFL Draft status, it's the dreaded "P-word" that is putting a bit of a ceiling on this team:

Potential.

The Cardinals don't have many household names at the moment. They have a rookie head coach. Trey McBride is a superstar, but he doesn't play a premium position. Arizona needs a lot of young guys to really step up this coming season as they continue to build the foundation for the future.

Just like some other teams, this is not a roster devoid of talent or upside, but it's just too much unproven, and with no long-term QB solution in place right now. This is a year where Arizona desperately needs young players to step up, including hopefully a number of players on defense emerging as core players.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL, but they are also far from done with their current rebuilding project.

This offseason was a much more aggressive step in the right direction, bringing in players like Tyler Linderbaum to upgrade the center position and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to hopefully solidify the linebacker position.

The Raideres were obviously able to get a potential franchise QB with the #1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza, and he has some fun weapons already with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Still, this is a team that arguably has the worst WR room in the NFL, maybe the worst defensive line in the NFL, and an unproven group of corners. The Raiders are young and raw in a lot of ways, and they're still looking to free agents and reclamation projects in others.

The state of this roster is exactly what the Raiders said it is when they traded Maxx Crosby to Baltimore. Even though that trade was called off, it spoke volumes about the team's awareness that they are smack dab in the middle of a rebuild/reload.