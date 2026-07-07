NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

28. New York Jets

The New York Jets might just be missing a quarterback at this point.

Although the Jets don't have a flawless roster, and still have other needs -- some of them pressing, even -- they absolutely have plenty to be excited about. For the first time in a long time, they might even have more to be excited about on the offensive side of the ball than on the defensive side.

But top pick David Bailey will have something to say about that.

Just like a number of other teams near the bottom of this list, the Jets rank low not because of their lack of talent, but their lack of truly "proven" talent. And they still have some of that as well. The Jets' core group of offensive weapons is extremely fun: Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, AD Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., and Kenyon Sadiq.

This is a team that really needs to hit the lottery on the QB position so they can get on with an era of prosperity. They've certainly got the picks next year to make it happen.

27. Washington Commanders

The Commanders went into the 2025 season as one of the oldest rosters in the NFL, and it showed. They ended up allowing more yards than any other team in the league, and were completely injury-plagued on the offensive side of the ball.

That has called into question a little bit the confidence from the outside looking in on Jayden Daniels, but Washington still has a lot of pieces to be excited about. They were ultra-aggressive in reloading the defensive front, signing Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson to upgrade the pass rush.

They upgraded the second level of the defense by bringing in Leo Chenal from the Chiefs and using their top pick (7th overall) on Ohio State superstar Sonny Styles, who will be the communicator of Dan Quinn's defense.

Even with all of the additions they made this offseason, the Commanders still have major question marks at wide receiver and cornerback. And the veteran free agents aren't automatically guaranteed to work out.