NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

26. New York Giants

When he was first hired, it seemed like John Harbaugh might be inheriting a truly special roster of young players in New York. And that may still prove to be the case, but the Giants are also still highly suspect in some areas.

Most notably, this team has major issues at the wide receiver position, especially with the loss of Wan'Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers's recovery taking longer than anticipated. The Giants dealt with injuries all throughout last season, and not just minor dings here and there. It was legitimately concerning the number of times Jaxson Dart had to be evaluated for a concussion, and Cam Skattebo going down with a brutal ankle/leg injury.

The Giants had one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL, but then they traded Dexter Lawrence for the 10th pick in the draft.

This team might have the most potential of any in the bottom 10 on this list, but they also have an extremely low floor compared to others.

25. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have to be considered one of the most improved rosters around the NFL this offseason.

The addition of coaches like Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll helps a ton, but GM Mike Borgonzi has done a really solid job the past couple of offseasons at identifying young talent that can be part of the team's core going forward.

The Titans have not only hit with their top picks, but they appear to have found some diamonds in the rough later in the NFL Draft as well. And this offseason, they really pushed all of the right buttons. They added Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers to the defensive line. They traded up and got Texas playmaker Anthony Hill Jr. at the linebacker position.

Offensively, they added some much-needed weapons for Cam Ward with Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate. This team really did a great job of improving, at least on paper, and they have coaches who have proven to be outstanding in the player development department. This is the right way to go about believing you have a franchise QB entering his second season.