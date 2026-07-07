NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

22. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings really haven't had a "bad" team under head coach Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell has done a great job of maximizing the talent that he has at his disposal year in and year out, and this team absolutely has some star power.

Offensively, the Vikings might have the best player in the game. Justin Jefferson is a cheat code at the wide receiver position, and they might have assembled the best trio in the NFL with Jordan Addison and free agent pickup Jauan Jennings.

Still, the Vikings are going to be relying on defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his scheme more than ever before. Even with the possibility of a breakout from Dallas Turner, this team has young players replacing the likes of Jonathan Greenard, Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Harrison Smith. Those are huge losses.

Factoring in the quarterback position coming down to Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy, this is going to be maybe the biggest "test" year for O'Connell and his staff.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are entering a make-or-break year for both head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Unless Mayfield signs a big-money deal before the start of the season, that is.

Overall, the Buccaneers' roster and starting lineup doesn't appear to have many flaws right now. The problem is, we've seen how limited they can be over the past couple of seasons, even with their best players on the field.

This is a Bucs roster that has the top-end talent to compete for a division title in the NFC South, but I'm not sure they have the type of talent to compete for an NFC title right now. This has the feel of a team that will win by 21 points one week, then lose by 13 the next. There is a level of volatility that comes with having depth issues on either side of the ball, and QB with a gunslinger's mentality.

For the short term, the Bucs look like a competitor in their division. For the long term, they might have too many major questions in key areas (QB, EDGE, CB).