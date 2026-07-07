NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

20. Atlanta Falcons

Interestingly enough, the Atlanta Falcons might have the best collection of individual pieces out of any team in the NFC South, but nobody knows if they're going to be able to be a great sum of all their parts in the first year under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Most of the questions obviously revolve around the quarterback position, and the competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. But those guys have great weapons to get the ball to, starting with star running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons also have Drake London and Kyle Pitts to feature in the passing game, and a solid offensive line from left to right.

With James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker as the top pieces on the defensive front, the Falcons' pass rush drastically improved last year. They kept defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as a result, and his unit got even more talented with the trade to acquire Maason Smith on the defensive line, and the draft investment in Avieon Terrell, the team's top pick who joins his brother in the secondary.

This roster feels like it's on the brink of a breakout, but they need the quarterback to be the catalyst for all of it.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a roster loaded with names of players you know and recognize, but it just doesn't feel like they've assembled this group at the right time in history.

If you had said five years ago that you could have a team with Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, TJ Watt, Michael Pittman Jr., Cameron Heyward, and Patrick Queen, most fans around the league probably would have signed up immediately.

Now, it just feels like the Steelers are a day late and a dollar short.

This will be the first year of the Mike McCarthy era, and he's inherited a roster that feels like it's pushing its chips all in for the 2026 season, but they don't have a face card in their hand. That's not to say the Steelers are not talented at all, nor are we saying that they don't have a chance to compete this season.

But for a team with as many reconizable names, it feels like the window is small and the floor is not as high as they need it to be.