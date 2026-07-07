NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

18. Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, it's true -- the Kansas City Chiefs are in the bottom half of a list of NFL roster rankings. You never thought you would see the day, did you?

Although there has been a lot of unnecessary or contrived hate for the Chiefs in recent years, they objectively have taken a step back in the overall makeup of their roster. And part of that is by design. The Chiefs moved on from some notable veterans this offseason, and are going with a youth movement at a number of positions.

They're putting some faith in the player development process on both sides of the ball, but this team struggled in 2025 for more reasons than Patrick Mahomes's injury late in the season.

The Chiefs still have huge question marks on the offensive line, even with all of their draft investments there in recent years. They might have one of the worst/least reliable receiver rooms in the NFL.

Simply put -- they need young players on both sides of the ball to step up this season. Specifically, they need Xavier Worthy, Josh Simmons, and Ashton Gillotte to really step up this year, as well as their 1st-round picks in 2026: Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods.

The stars who helped this team win Super Bowls are getting older. GM Chris Ballard has not done the best job of drafting. Kansas City objectively has more question marks now than ever before in the Mahomes era, but there's talent on the team that could step up.

17. Dallas Cowboys

If we were simply ranking rosters based on offensive talent in the 2026 season, the Cowboys would likely finish in the top 5 overall. But the whole roster for the Cowboys still includes a lot of questions that need answering going into 2026.

What do we know about this team? We know that the Cowboys have arguably the best WR duo in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dak Prescott is easily a top-10 QB when healthy. Javonte Williams was a stud for this team last year.

It's the defense, and maybe even parts of the offensive line giving us pause with the Cowboys. They've brought in a ton of new faces over the last 12 months, including Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and their two top picks in 2026: Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence.

If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can pull all the right strings for the Dallas defense this season, this roster will skyrocket this coming season. But that player development remains a mystery.

On the offensive side of the ball, will the Cowboys be able to get the best out of former 1st-round pick Tyler Guyton? He struggled when healthy last season and might be the team's X-factor on that side of the ball in 2026.