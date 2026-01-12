NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL team after Wild Card round mayhem

28. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are the first team this offseason to hire a replacement GM after moving on from Chris Grier during the 2025 season. We’ll see what Jon-Eric Sullivan brings to the table after all he’s learned under Brian Gutekunst with the Packers. Regardless, the team moved on from Mike McDaniel in a bombshell move, and they have their sights set on the biggest fish in head coach free agency: John Harbaugh.

And the team appears poised to move on from both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill this offseason. Wild times ahead for the Dolphins.

27. Tennessee Titans

I probably have the Titans a little higher on this list than you expected, but I don’t hate the situation they’re in right now. They’re one of the few teams near the bottom of this list with clarity at the quarterback position, and I could see this being an extremely attractive head coaching vacancy.

The Titans desperately need pieces for the defensive side of the ball, and a featured weapon in the passing game for Cam Ward this offseason.

26. New Orleans Saints

It was a fascinating year for the New Orleans Saints in 2025. The Saints started off the year as the overwhelming favorite to be the worst team in the NFL, and they ended up finishing the year very strong while discovering their quarterback of the future.

Tyler Shough bought himself another year of runway, which is ideal for the Saints given the incoming quarterback class in 2026.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Does anyone out there know what to make of the future of the Atlanta Falcons? I think we can all say that Arthur Blank, the owner of the Falcons, will do whatever it takes to win. But the failure that was the Terry Fontenot era at GM along with the firing of Raheem Morris is not a positive start to the offseason.

The new regime will have no ties to Michael Penix Jr., whose injury status is an obvious concern. The Falcons also don’t have a 1st-round pick. But they do have Bijan Robinson.