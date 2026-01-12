NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL team after Wild Card round mayhem

16. Baltimore Ravens

I didn’t think we’d see the day where we were talking about the Ravens firing head coach John Harbaugh, but here we are. The Ravens have fired Harbaugh, and are on the hunt for a new coach to lead the franchise for the first time since 2008.

Those are big shoes to fill, even with some of Harbaugh’s failures in recent years. That’s a Super Bowl-winning coach and one of the winningest in modern NFL history. The Ravens will obviously be expecting nothing less than title contention from the next guy to take the job.

15. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings need to figure out a way to retain Brian Flores, bring the band back together, and try to run it back next year. The one thing everyone is uncertain about with this Vikings team right now is the quarterback position.

Are we going to see “Nine” in the future, or will JJ McCarthy take that next step? The Vikings have to find a way to protect themselves with a better backup option. This team is simply too talented and Kevin O’Connell is too good of a coach to waste this window.

14. Detroit Lions

I hate to say, “I told you so,” regarding the Detroit Lions this past offseason, but…Here we are.

The loss of Ben Johnson was a crushing blow for this Detroit Lions team. Even though the offense was still explosive and dynamic all throughout the 2025 season, there was a lot more inconsistency than we saw with Johnson calling the shots.

Dan Quinn knows he has to get that next hire at OC right, and we’ll see how GM Brad Holmes addresses the defensive personnel in free agency and the draft.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' trip out to New England in the Wild Card round was a complete debacle. Nobody was getting open, nobody was blocking, and the Chargers' best defensive effort still wasn't good enough. At this point in the season, it's really the war of attrition that gets even the most promising of teams.

The Chargers just took too many losses over the course of the season, and now have a difficult offseason ahead of them with major question marks all over the offensive line, as well as the status of offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Can they possibly bring him back after what we saw this season?