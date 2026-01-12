NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL team after Wild Card round mayhem

8. Houston Texans

Texans play Monday vs. Steelers

Does anyone out there know why the NFL does a Monday night game during the playoffs? We need someone to start a petition to get that changed. No, I get it – anything in the name of more viewers and money. The Houston Texans have had a long time to think about this matchup against the Steelers, and that defense is expected to go out and dominate in the postseason.

The Houston offense, however, is another story. Going into a hostile environment like Pittsburgh, it will be fascinating to see how this team responds. Can they take care of business?

7. San Francisco 49ers

It doesn't feel like the 49ers have gotten their due credit this year, and it's time for that to end. The 49ers are for real. We all know the Eagles have struggled this season, especially offensively, but it was the 49ers who forced the issue and went on the road to dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Will this finally be the year for Kyle Shanahan and company? The 49ers have to go on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks once again, in what will end up being a rubber match of a three-game season series. The Niners won in Week 1, the Seahawks won in Week 18, and now we're going to see which of these two will head to the NFC Championship Game.

6. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills pulled out a stunner in Jacksonville, notching the first road win in the Josh Allen era. And without all of the other superstar quarterbacks he usually has to get past in the playoffs, this is going to be “the year” Allen really has to get it done.

Right now, nobody wants to face this Buffalo team. Allen is capable of putting on the Superman cape at any point in time, and the Bills are one of the most battle-tested teams in the playoffs.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams managed to avoid complete disaster on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, and that game was proof of just how hard this Rams team is to beat. They made just about every mistake you simply cannot make in a playoff game, and they won anyway.

Even though Carolina had a losing record and backed into the playoffs, they gave the Rams another really tough battle after beating them earlier this season. But the ingredients are all there for this team to win it all.