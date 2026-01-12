NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL team after Wild Card round mayhem

4. Chicago Bears

There’s no doubt about the Chicago Bears’ resolve at this point. You can’t “go to bed” when this team still has time on the clock. Ben Johnson has this team in the Divisional round in his first year on the job as head coach, with the rest of the NFC North watching from their couches.

It’s been such a phenomenal year for this Bears team, and Caleb Williams played exceptionally well in the second half against Green Bay. That fan base had the stadium absolutely rocking and they look poised for a deep playoff run.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots played the type of game that would have seemingly favored the Chargers, but in a low-scoring battle, it was New England's pass rush that dominated nearly the entire game against a beaten-up Chargers offensive line.

Even with just 19 points scored in that Wild Card matchup, that type of defensive effort proved just how complete this Patriots team is. They can win so many different types of ways. Especially for the Steelers or Texans coming to New England, this team is going to be a tough out playing at home.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos enter the playoffs as the team that seems to be most unanimously thought of as a “fraud”. And that’s something they’ve got to find a way to embrace. The Broncos have been the comeback warriors of the AFC this season. They’ve been stellar situationally. But it’s also fair to say that we probably haven’t seen them playing their best football yet this season.

Can they come out of the bye week looking healthy, rejuvenated, and locked in? Or will they be sloppy and disjointed?

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had to enjoy kicking back and watching everybody else in the loaded NFC beat each other up during Wild Card weekend. But they are now going to be under tremendous pressure in the Divisional round. As awesome as this team was at playing complementary football in 2025, the Seahawks also struggled in the giveaway department.

If that continues in their playoff opener, it’s going to be a quick exit. We’ve got to see Sam Darnold playing efficient football.