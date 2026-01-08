NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

16. Las Vegas Raiders

I would have the Raiders a lot higher on this list if it wasn't for the off-field drama with Maxx Crosby. This team needs to revamp its offensive line as well as address the quarterback position in the same offseason, which is already a recipe for disaster for a team with the #1 overall pick. Because the Raiders will undoubtedly pick Fernando Mendoza in that spot.

Beyond Maxx Crosby, the entire Raiders' defense was a patchwork group last year and Patrick Graham somehow made it "work". This wasn't a good unit, but they played above their personnel means, if that makes sense. If Crosby demands a trade, it would be a gut punch for a team that should be excited about the #1 pick, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty.

15. New York Jets

The New York Jets don't have a terrible situation going into the offseason overall. Obviously, there is some work that needs to be done with this roster, but there are pieces in place on the offensive line and at the skill positions that can work with the right quarterback.

But who is going to be the quarterback?

The Jets have some pieces they can build around, it's just going to require a very smart offseason from general manager Darren Mougey to get this team in a position where they can actually win some games in 2026. They might be another offseason (2027) away.