NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

14. Tennessee Titans

I'm interested, just like everyone else, to see what the Titans will do to support Cam Ward this offseason. It starts with the decision they make at head coach, and general manager Mike Borgonzi is expected to go with one of his old buddies from the Chiefs. With that being said, the Titans' head coach search appears to be exhaustive at this point, so anything is on the table right now.

The roster took some nice steps forward in 2026. Although the Titans need another great draft and free agency class to be relevant in the AFC South, they got some great contributions from young players like Gunnar Helm, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor.

They need to go after a premier pass rusher in the draft and get Ward some more weapons.

13. Atlanta Falcons

The biggest thing the Atlanta Falcons have going for them entering the 2026 offseason is an owner that will do whatever it takes to win. So the Falcons are going to be a team to watch this offseason, and maybe even expect the unexpected. Especially without a first-round pick in the draft, I wouldn't be shocked to see this team be one of the most active in free agency as well as the trade market.

We'll see what kind of vision the new head coach and general manager have, and if the Falcons hire a new coach before a new GM, that will create an interesting dynamic. We'll also get a good feel for just how strong this job is based on which coach accepts the gig. If the Falcons reel in a big fish, we'll know that Arthur Blank is casting the vision properly.