NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

12. Miami Dolphins

UPDATE: Since this was published, it's been reported that the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Mike McDaniel.

I'm not 100 percent sold that the Miami Dolphins are going to stick with Mike McDaniel, who is currently sitting in on general manager interviews. Would this team be willing to fire McDaniel in order to go after John Harbaugh? You never know in the NFL.

With that said, the Dolphins are undoubtedly going to be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Tua Tagovailoa being benched put the writing on the wall there, and having a lack of clarity at quarterback really puts a dark cloud over this team's offseason. Will the Dolphins go after a reclamation project like Mac Jones, or will they try to make a bold trade for someone else?

11. New York Giants

There are a lot of really good pieces right now for the New York Giants, even if a handful of them have serious injury concerns. The primary concern is with quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose reckless style of play has led to some question marks about his longevity in the NFL. But his talent will make this team one of the hot picks of the offseason, because they're going to come away from free agency and the draft looking like one of the best teams in the league on paper.

Mark my words.

The Giants have an attractive situation if all their guys are healthy. Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo coming back from injury, a top-tier defensive front, an offensive line that has improved considerably...There's a lot to like.