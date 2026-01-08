NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

4. Dallas Cowboys

If the Dallas Cowboys had a top-25 defense in 2025, they probably would be getting ready to play this weekend. The offense was simply too good for this team to be left out of the playoffs, but that's why playing complimentary football is so crucial. The Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons before the season and then wondered why they weren't getting any pass rush all year long.

Maybe the Parsons trade was an overreaction, or maybe it was necessary. Either way, the Cowboys have plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and because of their offense and cap situation there, they're going to have to nail the 2026 NFL Draft. The importance of whatever rookie they bring in to get after the quarterback cannot be overstated.

3. Minnesota Vikings

If there's one team that is slightly confusing entering the 2026 offseason, it's the Minnesota Vikings. I would say it's clear at this point that Kevin O'Connell has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to coaching this team through whatever quarterback situation they've got going on. On the other hand, is JJ McCarthy truly a franchise quarterback? Can he be a game manager?

On the other side of the ball, what happens if the Vikings lose Brian Flores? Can the defense keep that same identity and culture, or will the loss of Flores be a major setback for that group?

What we know is that this team has an awesome head coach and a pretty great roster. We'll see what they choose to get aggressive about addressing in 2026, but my guess is the running back position will be an area of focus.