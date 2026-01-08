NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team ahead of 2026 offseason

2. Baltimore Ravens

For the first time since 2008, the Baltimore Ravens will be on the hunt for a new head coach. Does anyone (other than Ravens fans) even remember who their head coach was before John Harbaugh? Let's show some love to Brian Billick, it's been a while.

Nostalgia aside, let's talk about how this Ravens franchise has been a model of stability since they became a franchise once upon a time. The Ravens have been such a beacon of success in the NFL, and you would have to think that with an MVP-caliber quarterback and so much talent on the roster, this team would be set up for immediate success.

It was a down year for Baltimore in 2025, and perhaps a change at head coach will be exactly what this team needs to refocus and realign.

1. Detroit Lions

The 2025 season is going to put a significant chip on the shoulders of the Detroit Lions. The Lions were expected to be true Super Bowl contenders, but the losses of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn proved to be more than this team could overcome.

Dan Campbell is going to have to make sure he brings in the right voices this offseason to coach up the offense, which is this team's calling card. But defensively, general manager Brad Holmes has to get aggressive and go after help on that side of the ball.

I said it before the 2025 season started, but the Lions' pass rush looked like it would be a problem (not a good problem) this past season. And that turned out to be the case. Almost all of Detroit's pass rush productivity came from two guys: Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Nobody else on the defensive front had more than 5 QB hits last season.