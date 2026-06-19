NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team for the 2026 season

15. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders come in at No. 15 in our power rankings. It's been a productive offseason for the Raiders. A new coaching staff is in place, a ton of talent was added in free agency, and, most notably, the Raiders snagged Fernando Mendoza in the NFL Draft.

The team also signed Kirk Cousins, and it appears like Cousins is going to start for this team in 2026 for a period of time. While fans might want the Mendoza era to start as soon as possible, patience might be the best path forward, as this team simply needs to show some form of stability before throwing a rookie quarterback out there.

14. New York Jets

Another bad team that added a ton of talent this offseason, the New York Jets also brought in a veteran quarterback. Based on how the Jets have operated this offseason, it could not be more clear that this team is looking toward next year's draft for a potential franchise quarterback.

Geno Smith is a temporary solution, and the front office has three first-round picks in 2027, which is insane. A ton of young talent was added this offseason, perhaps creating a situation where the 2027 campaign could end up being a break out season.

13. New York Giants

The No. 13 team in our list is the New York Giants. I really love what the Giants have done this offseason, but they've been a horrendously dysfunctional franchise for years, and until they can prove otherwise, there simply is no reason to rank them higher right now.

Jaxson Dart was quite productive as a rookie, and I am of the opinion that he has the ability to break out, but, again, a lot of what we want to see from the Giants in 2026 is a lot of 'if,' and if doesn't win games in the NFL. The GMen will be low for now, but that can change.