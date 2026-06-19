NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team for the 2026 season

12. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going in the right direction. As a rookie, quarterback Cam Ward really played well down the stretch despite dealing with a below-average group of playmakers. The team added wide receiver Carnell Tate to the mix, overhauled the coaching staff, and perhaps more importantly, now have Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.

Even though this franchise is still a solid year away, especially in terms of roster talent, there should be a sizeable jump from Ward and the offense in 2026. The Titans won't make the playoffs, but they'll be good enough to play spoiler from time to time.

11. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons really have a strong roster, but that quarterback position is still a massive unknown. Ideally, Tua Tagovailoa wins the job and at least is competent. It's unclear whether he can turn back the clock a few years and play how it did for the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, but I guess that isn't impossible.

The playmaking talent is top-tier, and the offensive line is solid, but not many people are looking at the Falcons as being much of a threat this year, and it's really because of that position, unfortunately. To be honest, if you threw someone like Brock Purdy on this roster, they'd be an easy 11-win team.

10. New Orleans Saints

Winning four of five games to end the 2025 season, the New Orleans Saints ended the year on a hot streak and appear to have a quarterback worth building around in Tyler Shough. The team added Jordyn Tyson, David Edwards, and Travis Etienne in free agency, investing around their young-ish signal-caller.

The NFC South is a very winnable division, and the defense was even sneaky good last year under Brandon Staley. Watch out for the Saints as a break out squad in 2026. They're No. 10 in our rankings.