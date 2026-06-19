NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team for the 2026 season

6. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were 6-5-1 at one point in 2025 after some defensive additions near the trade deadline. The team made even more defensive changes this offseason and now might have enough to field an average defense, which is all they would need to do in 2026.

With how good the offense was, you simply aren't asking much from the defense. The Cowboys had a top-7 offense last year and could have a path to double-digit wins if Christian Parker's unit is simply not the worst in the NFL, which is possible given the improved personnel additions.

Dallas could win the NFC East this year if it all comes together.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs, even when Patrick Mahomes was healthy in 2025, were not a threatening team. The stud quarterback is now working his way back from a major knee injury, and there simply is no guarantee that he'll be ready for Week 1.

The Chiefs swung a trade for Justin Fields earlier in the offseason, so that could be who they trot out for the first few games. And while the defense did see a ton of NFL Draft additions, the roster still has major questions at positions like wide receiver, tight end, and even in the secondary.

I would probably rank the Chiefs a bit lower here, as they were just a six-win team last year, but there's also the idea of this team still being the Chiefs and having proven many people wrong over the years.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has been a low-ceiling, high-floor team for years now, We did see a regression in 2025, as the Buccaneers did not win the NFC South and finished with a losing record, but this team had taken ownership of the division for years. The Bucs aren't close to being a Super Bowl contender, but they've been in a great position to win 9 or 10 games just about every season, and as long as the offense isn't on the struggle bus, they'll be just fine in 2026.