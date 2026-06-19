NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every non-playoff team for the 2026 season

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore comes in at No. 3 in our power rankings. After a brutal 1-5 start, the Ravens were on the cusp of winning the AFC North in Week 18, so that does kind of tell you how much this team got things figured out after the slow start.

No one really mistakes the Ravens for being a bad team. For years now, Baltimore has been at or near the top of the NFL hierarchy, and a new head coach could be just what this franchise needed. Jesse Minter is in as the head coach after a very successful tenure as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator.

The roster is ready to roll, and if Lamar Jackson can stay healthy, this could be another one of those years where the Ravens just win a ton of games.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati is No. 2 in our rankings, and the main thing with this team was the insane defensive overhaul this offseason, highlighted by the major trade for Dexter Lawrence. Additions came all over the place in a clear 'all in' offseason by the front office, a group that probably felt a ton of pressure to improve things.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs three years in a row, and with a prime Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, that simply cannot happen. On paper, the Bengals have suddenly become one of the more talent teams in the NFL and should be able to win the AFC North this year.

1. Detroit Lions

Detroit tops our power rankings of non-playoff teams. The Lions were 7-4 at one point in 2025 before a collapse down the stretch. It's really been the defense and mounting injuries that this team has not been able to overcome. Even during their 15-2 season in 2024, the Lions went one-and-done in the playoffs because of how depleted the defense was.

The injuries regressing to the mean in 2026 could be all that this team needs to stack a ton of wins and capture the NFC North title. In 2023 and 2024, this team won a combined 27 regular season games, for reference. The Lions are going to be a huge threat in 2026 unless something major goes off the rails.