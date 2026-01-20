NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every offense remaining in the playoffs

3. Seattle Seahawks

I'm putting the Seattle Seahawks in the third slot for one reason: Turnovers.

The Seahawks had the 2nd-most giveaways offensively out of any team in the NFL this past season, but they were still one of the most explosive and high-scoring offenses despite that fact. They truly giveth and taketh as a group.

Sam Darnold got the playoff monkey off his back with the Seahawks dominating the 49ers in the Divisional Round, but he didn't really have to do much, did he? What's going to happen when he does have to do more?

He only had to throw 17 passes as the defense and running game did the rest against San Francisco, whose magic also just ran out at the worst possible time.

What have we seen from Seattle this whole season on offense? They have maybe the best playmaker in all of football: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If the Seahawks have a healthy Cooper Kupp to go along with him, they have a fantastic duo that can win at all levels of the field. The addition of Rashid Shaheed was yet another game changer for this unit and Seattle obviously doesn't lack playmakers in the passing game.

Zach Charbonnet's injury is another brutal blow in the injury department for teams still alive at this point in the year, but Kenneth Walker is more than capable of going on a heater with more of a workload.

Seattle isn't the best offense in the league situationally (16th on 3rd down, 21st in the red zone) but they still know how to light up the scoreboard.