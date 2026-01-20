NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every offense remaining in the playoffs

1. Los Angeles Rams

Let's keep this one plain and simple. The Los Angeles Rams have the best offense in the NFL, and there are two primary rasons for that: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds in modern NFL history. He knows not only how to sequence plays, but he knows how to put players in the right positions to succeed at every juncture of a game. He does such a great job of managing situations and thinking 10 steps ahead.

Stafford could make up for bad play-calling if he needed to, but the marriage between he and McVay is just rock-solid. Situationally, those two guys feed off of each other, and Stafford is equally capable of operating the offense as a game manager as he is making a ridiculous throw on an out route from the opposite hash with the game on the line.

The Rams' offense is what you get when you combine genius-level scheme with elite personnel and talent.

They were #1 in the NFL in scoring this year, 1st in yards, 1st in passing, 6th in rushing yards per attempt, and 7th in red zone efficiency. The one downside for the Rams is that they ranked 17th in the league in third-down efficiency, but that might have been their only flaw.

That, and the occasional game where they turned it over at a higher rate.

But for the most part, it's going to take a truly dominant effort for any team to beat the Rams in the playoffs thanks to the many ways this offense can get the job done.