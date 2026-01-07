NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every open job after coaches have been fired

6. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have some serious issues that need to be addressed after firing Jonathan Gannon, the most important of which will be their quarterback position.

At least the Cardinals have Kyler Murray, and perhaps now that they've moved on from the coaching staff, their plan is to run it back with him. The assumption I've been making (along with plenty of others) is that the relationship between Murray and the team is done.

We're fixing to find out what happens this offseason, but the Cardinals just don't have the pieces right now to be considered an overly exciting job, especially if they're starting over at quarterback. We'll see how the offseason vision comes to life under the new head coach.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

There are a couple of reasons why I really dislike the situation the Raiders are in right now. The primary situation facing this team in the 2026 offseason, and perhaps the new head coach can help. fix it, is the fact that it seems the relationship between the team and star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is fractured beyond repair.

Crosby doesn't like to miss snaps, much less be forced to sit out games. If Crosby demands a trade, it's going to really take a lot of the luster away from this head coaching gig.

But this team is a blank canvas in a lot of other ways. The Raiders are the owners of the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which raises their standing on this list significantly. If they can find a way to keep Maxx Crosby, this job opening jumps a lot higher with the presence of young stars like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

But without Maxx Crosby...this one is ugly.