NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every open job after coaches have been fired

4. Tennessee Titans

I neither love nor hate the job opening. for the Titans. Obviously, the Titans have a franchise quarterback in place with Cam Ward, which is a huge advantage for them when it comes to these discussions with prospective head coaches.

However, it almost feels like this job opening has a predetermined outcome. At this point, I would almost be shocked if Titans GM Mike Borgonzi didn't hire one of his old buddies from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo are both getting chances to interview here, and if I had to guess, one of those two would win the sweepstakes.

With that in mind, I still think the presence of Ward means the Titans have more going for them than at least a few other teams on this list. This should be a pretty coveted job, but does Borgonzi already have his mind made up?

3. Atlanta Falcons

I struggled with where to place the Falcons on this list. If you catch me on a more cynical day, I might sit here and tell you that this team is about to enter a full-scale rebuild. Not only do the Falcons have a head coach vacancy, but they just fired GM Terry Fontenot as well, which should put a number of key players on the trade block this offseason.

And aside from Bijan Robinson, I'm not sure anyone is off limits. And maybe not even Robinson.

The Falcons have a very confusing quarterback situation with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., though it seems more likely than not that Cousins will leave. Penix is recovering from his latest major knee injury.

I like that this Atlanta defense took a step forward in the pass rush department this past year, but without a first-round pick, they're really relying on player development and free agency to upgrade this roster. Otherwise, a massive renovation project could be underway.