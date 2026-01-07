NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every open job after coaches have been fired

2. New York Giants

If it wasn't for another team firing their head coach in shocking fashion, I would say the Giants have the best overall opening out of any team right now.

The Giants need players to get healthy on both sides of the ball, but I like this team's core with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, Malik Nabers as the go-to weapon at receiver, a backfield of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, a strong offensive line, and one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

The Giants have a lot going for them, but they need the right guy to come in and be the straw that stirs the drink. Maybe that will end up being John Harbaugh. All I know is that this should be one of the most coveted jobs on the market.

1. Baltimore Ravens

There is no better job than the Baltimore Ravens' job right now. This is the house John Harbaugh built over the last two decades, but the Ravens have the best combination of roster, front ofice infrastructure, and history of excellence to offer their next head coach.

I would be stunned if this job didn't go to Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but we'll see what happens.

The Ravens have an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson at quarterback. They have a general manager in Eric DeCosta who always does a phenomenal job at finding talent for his team. This was a down year for Baltimore, and it happens to them less than it does to everybody else. This is a great job and coaches will be falling over themselves to land it.