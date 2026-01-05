NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every playoff team now that postseason is set

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were once 0-3. They are now 12-5. The insane turnaround is one heck of a coaching job by DeMeco Ryans and his staff. This defense is punishing and will be the main reason why this team could make a deep playoff run. CJ Stroud is also quite experienced in the playoffs already.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has been on a heater recently and could help lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Super Bowl. The Jags have been that good this year and did beat the Broncos in Denver, a place they'll have to again win if they hope to make it to Super Bowl LX. Jacksonville is a well-rounded, tough out of a team.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots shocked the NFL world and went 14-3 in the regular season. They host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round. New England got stellar QB play from Drake Maye this year and fielded one of the toughest defenses in the NFL. While the Pats aren't overpowering teams with sheer roster talent, this team is as well coached as any club in the NFL, period.

The Pats probably won't make it to the Super Bowl, but they can win a game or two.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are a juggernaut and the first seed in the AFC, going 14-3 in the regular season and just flat-out overwhelming many opponents on defense. Many still do not think this team is a legitimate contender, but they're the top seed in the AFC for a reason, and QB Bo Nix simply made plays all year when his team needed it the most. Denver is no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are the one seed in the NFC and will have to win just two games at home to make the Super Bowl. Offensively, Seattle is great, and they're on another level on defense. Mike Macdonald will have this team ready to go, but the one concern I have is Sam Darnold's turnover problem and if he can show up in the big games here in the playoffs.