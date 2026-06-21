NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

12. Jordan Love/Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

As we inch closer to our top 10, Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur make their debut. The main issue we have seen with Green Bay is not winning games - this franchise is all about winning games and finishes with a winning record almost yearly.

What the issue clearly is would be the overall lack of playoff success and what appears to be a very clear ceiling. Jordan Love has actually won exactly nine starts in his three seasons as the Packers starter.

Green Bay has been in a Wild Card spot in all three seasons, having gone one-and-done in the playoffs the past two seasons. This is who the Packers are, and while it’s great to at least sustain competence, there does not appear to be a path to becoming a Super Bowl contender.

Both Love and LaFleur are quite good at what they do, but neither is particularly close to being the best. There’s a lot of ‘good’ with this franchise and operation overall, but not much great.

11. Trevor Lawrence/Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen come in at No. 11 in our power rankings of quarterback/head coach duos for 2026. Lawrence was on fire over the last month and a half of the 2025 season, finishing the year as an MVP candidate.

If Lawrence can sustain that kind of success for most of 2026, the Jacksonville Jaguars might win more games than they did last year. It’s rare to see the kind of success we saw from the 2025 Jaguars from a first-year head coach, but that may only further prove that Coen was the right man for the job.

I am not totally sold on the roster and actually think a slight regression is coming, but winning 13 games in 2025 and seeing both quarterback and head coach thrive is cause for optimism for the long-term.