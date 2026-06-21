NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

10. Jalen Hurts/Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Some may disagree with my ranking of this duo here, but I’d argue it’s quite fair. Despite appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one of them in the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Eagles can’t seem to shake the dysfunction.

In 2021, 2023, and 2025, this team has gone one-and-done in the playoffs, and in 2023 and 2025, the offense was a mess, and the entire operation just felt off. What is interesting, though, is that in both seasons, Philly won 11 games.

You’d not think that anything was really wrong, but with Jalen Hurts, he’s a limited passer who really needs a lot of personnel help around him. He’s actually never thrown for more than 25 touchdown passes in a season, and he’s never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season, either.

He’s an average quarterback who is elevated (or not) by who is around him.

Nick Sirianni is a fine head coach, but he’s overseeing this ‘every other year’ dysfunction. The roster is too good to be an early playoff exit, and Sirianni himself likes to dip his nose into some of the drama sometimes.

I am not sure Hurts nor Sirianni would be able to sniff the same amount of success if they were on a different team.

9. Justin Herbert/Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

This duo has gone 11-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs in both years together. The regular season success is good, but the playoff success is non-existent. That’s even more true for Justin Herbert, who is now 0-3 in the playoffs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh wins wherever he goes, which is great, but Los Angeles doesn’t appear to have a Super Bowl structure in place.

Herbert’s continued regular season efficiency, followed by a playoff collapse, is a cause for concern and limits this franchise’s potential.