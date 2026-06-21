NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

6. Brock Purdy/Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan were probably not the original plan. Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but has since emerged as one of the more stable starters in the NFL. Purdy is not great, but he’s been an efficient passer his entire career and has helped the San Francisco 49ers win a lot of games.

He’s already started in a Super Bowl before, and while an ‘almost’ win does not count, they did almost beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy is not going to be an elite passer at any point of his career, but his very, very high floor will allow him to sustain success as he ages through his 20s and into his 30s.

Shanahan appears to be a better head coach than Purdy is a quarterback, if that makes sense. He’s already started in two Super Bowls, and typically wins double-digit games unless injuries plague the roster. Even with mounting injuries in 2025, the 49ers won 12 games, which is quite impressive.

They settle in at No. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Jared Goff/Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and Dan Campbell have helped this franchise become truly great. Goff has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes over the last four seasons, and continues to be one of the more prolific passers in the NFL.

Detroit has also finished with a winning record in each of the past four seasons, which included combining to win 27 regular season games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Goff has been an impressive player for years now and is honestly a bit underrated.

Sure, he’s not been that special in the playoffs, but many quarterbacks don’t break through in the postseason until later in their career, so there is still plenty of time for Goff.

Campbell is one of the more reliable head coaches in the NFL, and his rugged culture is perfect for the Lions. He’s absolutely someone I could see remaining as the Lions head coach for years to come, and given how talented this roster is, a Super Bowl should be very possible in the near future.