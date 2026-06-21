NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

2. Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid take the No. 2 spot in our power rankings. Both Mahomes and Reid are going to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, and it would not be a shock if both finished their respective careers as top-3 all-time in their roles.

Mahomes has not been special statistically the past two seasons, but some have wondered if that’s due to some below-average personnel. That could be the case, and with Mahomes now coming off a major knee injury, there isn’t a guarantee that we’ll see the high-end production we’re used to seeing.

Still, though, Mahomes is a future Hall of Famer and is an all-time great already - it would just depend on where you would personally slot him.

Reid is a great head coach, but things just went south in 2025. Many have wondered if the game has passed Reid by, which I guess could be possible, but both have earned the benefit of the doubt as the 2026 season approaches.

1. Matthew Stafford/Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

As of right now, Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback in the NFL, and Sean McVay is definitely a top-3 head coach. Stafford won the MVP this past season and had quite the season for the Rams. McVay leads the charge and has become one of the best head coaching hires any team has made in the 21st century.

If it wasn’t for some poor defensive showings near the end of 2025 and even into the playoffs, the Rams probably would have won it all. With a much-improved defense and both Stafford and McVay returning to their respective roles, the Rams are largely viewed as the Super Bowl favorite, and for good reason.

Like Mahomes and Reid, Stafford and McVay are both likely ending up in the Hall of Fame one day.