NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

30. Jacoby Brissett/Mike LaFleur, Arizona Cardinals

Another first-time head coach, Mike LaFleur was actually the last head coach hired this cycle, as the Arizona Cardinals clearly had the least desirable head coaching vacancy in the entire NFL. Trapped in the best division in football, the Cardinals are years away, at best, from finding success and becoming a playoff team.

LaFleur does have a strong offensive background, but I am not sure even someone like Andy Reid could get this team into a solid spot. It's going to be a nearly impossible feat for the Cardinals to win more than five games.

Jacoby Brissett, though, is a very reliable low-end starter/high-end backup, and he'll be able to keep the offense in a functional state, at best. That doesn't really accomplish much of anything given their specific situation, but Brissett isn't a slouch and will have a stellar game from time to time.

29. Kirk Cousins/Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas Raiders

Yet another brand-new duo, Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak both joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. It is clear that Cousins' stay as the starter is not going to be for a ton of time, as Fernando Mendoza is waiting in the wings, and the Raiders might eventually feel the outside pressure to start Mendoza some time in 2026.

Kubiak just won the Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, so that definitely goes in his favor, and Cousins, despite clearly being a bit washed up, was not inefficient for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 NFL Season.

This duo could end up playing spoiler here and there, but no one is going to mistake the Raiders as a team that we need to keep an eye out for. We're still likely a year away from that. This duo is No. 29 in our power rankings.