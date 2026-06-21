NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

26. Tua Tagovailoa/Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons

I would be shocked if Tua Tagovailoa did not win the Falcons starting quarterback job. Outside of the 2025 season with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa does have a winning record in each year of his career, and he's averaged 10 wins across a 17-game season. He also as a passer rating of 96.4, so he's not a slouch. Yes, the injuries and inconsistencies over the years are a cause for concern, but the Falcons could present a great chance for the first-round pick to reset his career.

The Falcons have a ton of great weapons on this side of the ball, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year. He was definitely trapped in Cleveland and is probably a much better head coach than the record indicates. This could be a division-winning duo in 2026 if all goes well, but two major changes at these positions also open the door for a lot more that can go wrong in 2026.

25. Tyler Shough/Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

I really like what the New Orleans Saints did in the 2025 season. They won four of five games to end the year and actually finished with the same record as the Kansas City Chiefs, as we all predicted. Tyler Shough was a slick quarterback as a rookie. He made a lot of big-time throws and appears to have that Bo Nix-ian off-schedule, clever ability to his game.

Moore was also enjoying a rather strong first season as the head coach. The defense was sneaky-good, and it just feels like this operation is trending in the right direction. Shough and Moore are bring an offensive-focused mindset into New Orleans, which is not something the team has had for quite some time.

Still, though, both are rather unproven and take a lower spot in our rankings.