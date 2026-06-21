NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

24. Jaxson Dart/John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh come in at No. 24 in our power rankings. Harbaugh was fired by Baltimore this offseason, but it's no shock that he latched on with the New York Giants. Yes, Harbaugh is a great head coach, but his Ravens teams actually had not won multiple games in the playoffs since that Super Bowl year in 2012.

It's worth wondering if, at this point in his head coaching career, Harbaugh is more of a floor-raiser. To be fair to the Giants, though, that could be what this franchise needs, as they have been a dysfunctional mess for years. Harbaugh knows how to win games, so the Giants should quickly benefit.

As a rookie in 2025, Dart amassed 24 total touchdowns in just 14 games and was making some plays with his legs, and also had some big-time throws, too. Dart is a dual-threat passer who needs to learn how to better protect himself, but he definitely has the skill set to break out in 2026.

23. Bryce Young/Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South in 2025 with an 8-9 record. Bryce Young played the best football of his career last year, but he was still rather mediocre. Young and the Panthers probably have to sniff 10 wins to prevent major change from taking place.

Head coach Dave Canales to see some growth from year one into year two, but this is a duo and team that just do not really scare you - Carolina doesn't do anything particularly well, and it's really important to keep in mind that this was a losing football team last year.

Sure, another step forward would be two years in a row of positive growth, but the 'best' we saw from this team last year is not nearly good enough.