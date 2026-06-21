NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

22. Aaron Rodgers/Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming in at No. 22 in our power rankings, the duo of Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are present and are the new duo for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The thing here is that this duo would rock if it were 2016, but it's not. McCarthy was not a head coach in the league in 2025, and Rodgers, in his first year with the Steelers last year, was rather mediocre.

Like other teams around this tier in our ranking, Pittsburgh's offense just did not do much of anything that well. Rodgers was statistically efficient, but the offense was not scaring anyone. With Rodgers a year older, and McCarthy more of a floor-raising head coach, this duo could, at best, led the Steelers to nine wins.

What I would be more interested in is the youngsters also in the room in Will Howard and Drew Allar. The future could be one of those players, but Rodgers is not nearly the player he once was and could again see a statistical regression.

Rodgers clearly seeing his age catch up with him, and that is going to be even more evident in 2026.

21. Jayden Daniels/Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

After a breakout season in 2024, where the Washington Commanders went 12-5 and got within one game of the Super Bowl, things broke down in the worst way. Washington won just five games, and quarterback Jayden Daniels only suited up for seven contests.

The duo of Daniels and Dan Quinnn are suddenly in a situation where no one really cares about the 2024 success anymore. We're now approaching the 2026 season, already this duo's third year together. There's clearly a lot on the line, but Quinn himself hasn't really cemented himself as a great head coach, and Daniels not being able to stay on the field is a huge red flag as well.