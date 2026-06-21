NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

18. Lamar Jackson/Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens

You might be shocked that this potentially great duo is ranked so low, but once again, we have a first-time head coach. Jesse Minter came over after some great seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers as their defensive coordinator.

There is reason to believe that a defensive-minded head coach could find success in the NFL as a head coach, as defenses typically have advantages over offenses, so not only could Minter make quick work of Baltimore's defense, but the offense is already in a high-floor spot with Lamar Jackson at the helm.

Jackson dealt with some injuries in 2025, and it was unfortunately one of those years for the Ravens, which just isn't ideal. The style of play that Jackson has could shorten his prime years, and as he gets older, it becomes less and less likely that a potential Super Bowl run could be in the realm of possibility.

I would be shocked if this duo would not have risen in our power rankings if he did this exercise months from now, but I don't believe it's right to rank them super high right now.

17. Baker Mayfield/Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Maybe the most average, yet reliable duo in the NFL, it's probably close to a 100 percent, indisputable fact that Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles are going to lead this Tampa Bay team to 8-10 wins in any given season.

A shaky eight-win season back in 2025 had the team out of the playoffs, but we've seen a very high-floor from both. Mayfield and Bowles are both good at what they do, but they're not great. That isn't really going to change, either, as both men are rather deep into their careers, so this is kind of what you get from them at this stage.