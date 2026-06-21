NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every QB/HC duo for the 2026 season

16. Dak Prescott/Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys won seven games last year, but the offense was seventh in points scored per game, so this is a threatening unit. The main issue with the Cowboys last season was obviously not the offense, as the team sported a league-worst defense.

With Christian Parker now as the defensive coordinator, that coaching change could be enough to get that defense into an average place in 2026. As for Dak Prescott, he again was quite efficient and keeps doing this.

He gets a lot of criticism thrown his way simply because he’s the Cowboys quarterback, but much of it is not fair. Sure, the playoff performances aren’t always the best, but there are so many inferior quarterbacks in this league.

Brian Schottenheimer’s first year as the team’s head coach was rather solid. Seven wins is a good start, and it’s clear that his long tenure as an assistant coach is going to pay off for this franchise. I would expect this duo to rise a bit in 2026.

15. Josh Allen/Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and Joe Brady come in at No. 15 in our power rankings. We have yet another first-time head coach, but Brady’s ascension was a bit different, as he was already with the franchise and simply got promoted.

This is the first time Brady is taking the reins of an NFL team, so there is simply a lot of unknown at play here. You would think that being an assistant for years in the NFL would help transition Brady into this role, so it would not be a major surprise if that was indeed the case and the Buffalo Bills didn’t really skip a beat.

Allen is an MVP and among the best in the NFL. He is slowly getting up there in age, so the urgency for winning continues to tick up with each passing season, and we can’t not mention the years of playoff heartbreak that continue to be a stain on this franchise.

Allen and Brady will likely end up leading the Bills to double-digit wins, but with how many solid head coaches are in the league right now, being ranked 15th is about as high as we can slot them at the moment.