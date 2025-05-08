NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every quarterback in every division for 2025

7. AFC South

1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

We saw a bit of a sophomore slump from CJ Stroud this past year, but I’m not buying that as the new norm. Stroud has some new targets in the passing game and a revamped offensive line in front of him, and I see him making a big jump into the NFL’s upper echelon of quarterbacks in year three. The guy is an absolute stud, but he took way too many sacks last year.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you would have asked me two years ago, I would have said Trevor Lawrence was in line to be an annual lock for the top-10 quarterbacks in the league. The last two years have been brutal for both Lawrence and the Jaguars, but they will hopefully take a turn for the best in 2025. Lawrence has his massive contract and now he needs to prove he was worth it.

3. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Sometimes it’s the devil you don’t know, am I right? Cam Ward hasn’t played a single snap in the NFL, so he should probably be ranked 4th on this list by default, but we like to project here as well. As disastrous as things are with the Colts, I like Ward to come in and at least provide a decent floor for the QB position compared to Will Levis with the Titans in 2025.

4. Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson struggled to hit the broad side of a barn last year. Daniel Jones was cut in the middle of the season by a team that gave him a big-money deal. These are not good players at the position but they are in a good situation with the Colts. I still blindly trust Shane Steichen to get the most out of either or at least one of these guys.